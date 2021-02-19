City of Las Vegas announces two vaccination sites for Nevadans 65+, utility workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas announced Nevadans ages 65 and older, as well as utility workers, can make appointments at two COVID-19 vaccination sites from Feb. 24-25. The clinics are as follows:

Veteran’s Memorial Community Center , 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive

, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive

To make an appoint for the community center, click here. To make one for the adult center, click here.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. The Southern Nevada Health District will provide 300 doses each day to both locations.

“I am excited to bring the opportunity for vaccinations to the residents of Ward 6,” said Councilwoman Michele Fiore, in a news release. The adult center is located in her ward. “I know that it has sometimes been difficult to secure an appointment due to limited vaccine supply, but these dosages being available in Ward 6 will be a blessing and convenience for many.”

If you are interested, you must register online. You are also urged to preprint a consent form to bring to your appointment.

“Many in Ward 2 and around the city have been patiently waiting to be vaccinated, and I look forward to additional sites like this one opening as more doses become available,” Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said. The community center is in her ward. “If you or your loved ones are eligible please register to take advantage of this opportunity.”

On the day of your appointment, wear clothing that lets those administering the vaccine easily access your arm, as well as a face covering.