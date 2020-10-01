City of Henderson offers additional recovery grant money for businesses impacted by COVID-19

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — There’s good news and relief ahead for business owners in Henderson because the city is reopening its Business Recovery Grant program to provide emergency funding that will help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of applications will open on Thursday, Oct. 1. Those interested in applying can do so online at hendersonnow.com/covid19.

New applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 15 or until all funds have been awarded.

The City business support grant will use federal CARES Act relief funds for businesses operating within the City of Henderson with a current business license. Grant awards are based on the number of full-time equivalent employees.

“During the initial round of the process, we listened to business owners who asked us to broaden the application criteria,” said Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick. “By doing so, the City can help more Henderson-based businesses.”

Changes to the process include:

Business size: Qualified applicants have broadened to businesses with up to 100 employees.

Nonprofits are now eligible if they have paid employees.

Removing the requirement that a business had to be open six months prior to the March shutdown.

The City of Henderson awarded $565,000 in the first round of the program. According to the city, many Henderson businesses have benefitted from the Business Recovery Grant program.

“The grant is wonderful because we can put it to use any way we need to, whether it be rent or payroll,” said Mike Schoenbaechler, co-owner of Grape Expectations in the Water Street District. “We are very grateful. We love Henderson, and they’ve always been there for us.”