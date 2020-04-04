City National Bank donates $2 million to aid communities affected by COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — City National Bank announced a $2 million donation in support of communities that have been affected by COVID-19 nationwide.

The funds will be used for programs serving those affected, as well as the creation of the City National Bank Colleague Relief Fund. The latter will help the bank’s colleagues who are grappling with severe financial hardships in the virus’ wake.

“In this time of crisis, we must all work together to support our communities, colleagues and clients as they face the challenges of the global pandemic,” CEO Kelly Coffey said in a press release. “Our donations are in addition to the work we are doing with our clients to support them through this crisis. As a country, we are resilient, and I know we will get through this.”

Royal Bank of Canada, City National’s parent company, recently announced its own $2 million donation to communities in need during this unprecedented time.