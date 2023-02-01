LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque du Soleil is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Las Vegas and the many milestones it has reached since arriving. In celebration, it is holding a “once-in-a-lifetime” sweepstakes, here is how you could win.

As part of the year-long celebration, one lucky participant could win an all-inclusive VIP experience for two in Las Vegas.

The winner of the sweepstakes will get a first-class flight, a room at a world-class hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, enjoy all six Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil shows with exclusive backstage access, and a ride around the city in a “luxurious” limousine from the moment you land until you experience is over.

To enter the sweepstakes, click this link.

“These three remarkable shows illustrate the creative diversity and staying power that has transcended through Cirque du Soleil since the company began,” Eric Grilly, President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said. “Each of these productions remain as vibrant, inspiring and popular as they did when they debuted, and that is a true testament both to the creators and the cast and crew who continue to dazzle audiences from around the world each night.”

Cirque du Soleil created its first permanent Las Vegas production with Mystere at Treasure Island in 1993 which has now been seen by over 17 million fans with more than 13,000 shows performed.