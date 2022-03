LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Circus Circus announced on Monday the reopening of its Splash Zone and pool. The news comes as students prepare for spring break.

The pool will officially open on Thursday, March 17, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Splash zone will feature two pools, a splash pad with water cannons, rain trees, and more.

In addition to the waterworks, guests can rent a shaded cabana that fits up to four people and features lounge chairs, a 42 inch TV, and a mini-fridge.