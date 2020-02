LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a two-day job fair to hire for several positions on the property, including game operators, guest room attendants lifeguards, ride attendants, and in other departments.

The job fair schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested applicants can apply online at circuscircus.com for more info. Including a full flyer below for all details.