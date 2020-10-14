Circa Resort reveals retail concepts ahead of October 28 scheduled opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort & Casino is scheduled to debut the first adults-only casino-resort in Las Vegas on Oct. 28. The property will debut two retail concepts in collaboration with Marshall Retail Group (MRG), a WHSmith Company.

The venues, Circa Collections, and Fuel will offer guests a selection of apparel, souvenirs, indulgent treats, and more, according to a press released sent out Wednesday.

“When looking for a retail partner, we turned to Marshall Retail Group to help us execute our vision for great original concepts on the casino floor,” said Circa CEO Derek Stevens.

“We wanted to ensure that guests will have everything they need when they step inside, ranging from a swimsuit for Stadium Swim, Circa swag, or late-night snacks. These stores really will have it all,” added Stevens.

Circa's retail offerings:

Circa Collections: Located just steps away from Circa’s pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim, the 4,575-square-foot Circa Collections will house a premium selection of branded and licensed merchandise from local sports teams including the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, it will house an endless array of souvenirs, indulgent treats, men’s and women’s apparel, swimwear, electronic accessories, and more. Featuring an elevated aesthetic with graphics that nod to the ever-changing nature of downtown Las Vegas, the shop will allow guests to experience the city’s energy firsthand. Notable brands available will include BOSS, Free People, Under Armour, Billabong, Herschel, Dolcessa, Amoressa, Kitsch, and Scout.

Fuel: Sitting in Circa's first level casino, the 974-square-foot Fuel will be a one-stop-shop and will give guests a variety of in-room essentials such as grab and go products, popular snacks, gifts, Circa-branded merchandise, and much more. Playing off Circa's high-tech transportation hub Garage Mahal, Fuel will make sure guests have everything they need under one roof.

“We are thrilled to be opening two new stores inside Circa Resort & Casino. Circa Collections and Fuel will deliver a unique and immersive shopping experience for each and every guest,” said Michael C. Wilkins, CEO of Marshall Retail Group.

“We take great pride in choosing an outstanding selection of products that are a celebration of the most exciting city in the world and can’t wait to open our doors on October 28,” added Wilkins.

Circa Collections and Fuel will be open 24/7.