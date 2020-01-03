CIA Deputy Director: ‘There will be dead Americans’

“There will be dead Americans” as a result of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani being killed, former CIA deputy director Michael Morell says. “He had a lot of American blood on his hands. The world is a better place without him. The problem is that comes at a very high cost.”

Thousands of people took to the streets in Tehran on Friday to condemn the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force. Iran’s supreme leader is vowing revenge.

The Department of Defense said in a statement Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”