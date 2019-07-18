Church sign in Virginia says “America: Love or Leave It.”

This image taken from video provided by WSET-TV shows a sign “America: Love or Leave It.” posted outside the Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox, Va., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Amid a national furor over President Donald Trump’s tweet urging four Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to their home countries, Pastor E. W. Lucas is gaining attention with the sign at his church (WSET-TV via AP)

APPOMATTOX, Va. (AP) – A church sign in Virginia is drawing attention over a message that says: “America: Love or Leave It.”

A local TV station reported Tuesday that the sign is posted outside Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox. The station reports hundreds of people have expressed support and opposition to it on social media.

Pastor E. W. Lucas says he wanted to make a statement about the political divisions in Washington. He said he plans to leave the sign up for a while after receiving favorable comments.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that four Democratic congresswomen who oppose his policies should “go back” to their home countries, though three were born in the U.S.

The freshmen lawmakers have portrayed the Republican president as a bully who wants to “vilify” all people of color.