LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- One seasonal job that really takes off during the holidays is light installations, and houses in the valley are no exception. As soon as the holidays roll around, so do crews as they begin installing lights and decorations on both homes and commercial properties.

Gabor Viczko, owner of Holiday Illumination, started his seasonal business about 20 years ago after customers from his window cleaning company asked if he hung lights. Eventually, Viczko hopped on board the idea and began growing the business. What first started out as a few homes has now grown to installing displays on 200 to 300 homes each year. Holiday Illumination also does work for commercial properties in town.