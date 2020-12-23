Christmas Eve high temps to dip to low 50s before warmer Christmas Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Temperatures are expected to drop for Christmas Eve, but should bounce back a little bit on Christmas Day.

Today’s high is expected to hit 56, with a Christmas Eve high of 53 and 58 degrees on Christmas Day.

Today, winds have been gusting in the valley and along the Colorado River.

Gusts of 36 mph have been reported at McCarran International Airport, and Nellis reports a gust of 37 mph.

But readings along the Colorado River have been much higher, with 60 mph gusts reported in Laughlin and 40 mph gusts at Katherine’s Landing. Boulder City has seen gusts of 32 mph.

The winds are bringing temperatures back down to the normal range for this time of year.