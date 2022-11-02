LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance application.

To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent.

The program helps provide Christmas gifts for children who are registered. Christmas lists are shared with local donors who purchase the gifts to be distributed to families.

Once an application is approved, a voucher is emailed with a scheduled pick-up time at a drive-thru event. No walk-ups or bikes are allowed.

You can apply online through this link. No invitation code is needed.

Toy donations can be dropped off at 2900 W Palomino Lane Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.