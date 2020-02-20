Chipotle offers BOGO deal to celebrate “Miracle on Ice”

An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 6. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CNN) — Hockey fans listen up! The Chipotle restaurant chain has a perk for you this Friday. The company says you’ll be able to get two meals for the price of one but only if you show up in a hockey jersey.

The deal applies only if you eat in the restaurant.

The promotion is part of celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of what’s known as the “Miracle on Ice.” That’s when the US National Hockey Team pulled off a massive upset, beating the highly favored Soviet team at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

The anniversary of the game falls on this Saturday.