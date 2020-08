LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a whole new meaning to extra guacamole. Chipolte is using recycled avocado pits to dye t-shirts and other clothing as part of its new clothing line.

It’s called Chipotle Goods and all profits will go towards sustainable fashion and farming.

Chipotle said it’s left with 300 million avocado pits each year and this was a way to recycle them.