BOULDER CITY (KLAS)— Boulder City Police say children playing in the northeast side of the community discovered, what appears to be, a ‘very old military-grade explosive.’

The children reportedly brought the device to a nearby house and called Boulder City Police and the Fire Department. Firefighters requested the bomb squad from Las Vegas, who believes the device is an old military-grade explosive.

Three houses were evacuated and experts from Nellis Air Force Base were called to respond.