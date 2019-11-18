Chick-fil-A announces it will no longer donate to organizations that are anti-LGBTQ

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chick-fil-A is making some major changes — but it’s not to its menu — it’s to its charitable foundation. The company has decided to end donations to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ, according to CNN Business.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that beginning next year it will only donate to a certain group of charities, and that list no longer includes the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Both organizations have taken controversial stands on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

CNN Business says according to Snopes, in the past, the Salvation Army has said that the Bible forbids sexual intimacy between members of the same sex, that gay Christians should embrace celibacy, and that scripture does not support same-sex marriage. The Salvation Army has refuted claims that the organization is anti-LGBTQ, saying its services are available to all people, according to CNN Business.

In 2018, the Chick-fil-A Foundation donated $1.65 million to the FCA and $115,000 to The Salvation Army.