Cheers! It’s National Red Wine Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the perfect drink to sip on while enjoying a steak dinner or a delicious chocolate tart. We’re talking red wine! Aug. 28 is National Red Wine Day, and we’re celebrating in style.

Wine has been around for thousands of years. In 2007, UCLA researchers discovered what they believe is the oldest winery. The winery was founded in Armenia in 4100 B.C. Archaeologists unearthed a wine press, fermentation and storage vessels and much more.

So, it looks like we have the ancient Armenians to thank for that nectar of the gods we consume to mark the end of a long work week.

How are you celebrating? We found some Twitter users who are certainly having fun and taking it to the next level, from the Tipsy Bartender to TSA:

The Red Wine Chocolate Shake for #NationalRedWineDay!! 🍷🍷🍷 pic.twitter.com/9gBS6SdjCJ — Tipsy Bartender (@TipsyBartender) August 28, 2019

It’s #NationalRedWineDay and we are here say… that Alcoholic beverages over 3.4 ounces with less than 24% alcohol content such as wine, are allowed in checked bags only. Bring as many bottles as you want, we won't cut you off. For more info visit https://t.co/KgIn0yXfsr. pic.twitter.com/NtcwfPB2rF — TSA (@TSA) August 28, 2019

“Age appears best in four things: old wood to burn, old wine to drink, old friends to trust and old authors to read.” (Francis Bacon) #NationalRedWineDay https://t.co/yB5X4tftZk pic.twitter.com/15CsK2J1Dj — NationalDayCalendar (@NationalDayCal) August 28, 2019

8 News Now’s Bianca Holman celebrated in style with UNLV’s Dr. Murray Mackenzie. Check out the video above to learn the basics and all about pairings and choosing the best wine for your evening.

Dr. Murray MacKenzie of UNLV taught us the proper way to taste wine, which glass to pick, and so much more. #NationalRedWineDay @8NewsNow @unlv #8NN pic.twitter.com/FuEfD7b6NT — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) August 28, 2019

If you’re looking to try something new, Francis Ford Coppola Winery announced the released of its new 2017 Apocalypse Now Final Cut Cabernet. The release correlates with the famous film’s 40th anniversary and 2019 rerelease as Apocalypse Now: Final Cut.

Cheers! And of course, please enjoy responsibly.