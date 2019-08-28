Cheers! It’s National Red Wine Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the perfect drink to sip on while enjoying a steak dinner or a delicious chocolate tart. We’re talking red wine! Aug. 28 is National Red Wine Day, and we’re celebrating in style.
Wine has been around for thousands of years. In 2007, UCLA researchers discovered what they believe is the oldest winery. The winery was founded in Armenia in 4100 B.C. Archaeologists unearthed a wine press, fermentation and storage vessels and much more.
So, it looks like we have the ancient Armenians to thank for that nectar of the gods we consume to mark the end of a long work week.
How are you celebrating? We found some Twitter users who are certainly having fun and taking it to the next level, from the Tipsy Bartender to TSA:
8 News Now’s Bianca Holman celebrated in style with UNLV’s Dr. Murray Mackenzie. Check out the video above to learn the basics and all about pairings and choosing the best wine for your evening.
If you’re looking to try something new, Francis Ford Coppola Winery announced the released of its new 2017 Apocalypse Now Final Cut Cabernet. The release correlates with the famous film’s 40th anniversary and 2019 rerelease as Apocalypse Now: Final Cut.
Cheers! And of course, please enjoy responsibly.