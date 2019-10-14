Check your reservations: Boeing 737 throws wrench in United Airlines holiday travel season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you booked a trip on United Airlines for December or early January, changes could be made to your flight.

Thousands of flights are expected to be canceled until early January due to ongoing issues with the Boeing 737 MAX. The airline believed it would be recertified by the FAA for the holiday season, but that will not be the case.

Travelers will be automatically rebooked on another plane, if their flight was scheduled on a 737 MAX jet. If this turns out to be your, you can get a full refund if you don’t like the new flight.

The jet has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.