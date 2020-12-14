Charity holding holiday drive-thru food and fun pantry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit organization is holding a food pantry event with lots of holiday spirit.

Hope For The City will be holding the drive-thru pantry at Central Church in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. The location is 1001 New Beginnings Dr., Henderson, 89011.

Families, from the safety of their vehicle, will receive food items as well has have the opportunity to enjoy holiday sweets, games and a holiday light show featuring a visit from Santa Claus. Toys and school supplies will also be given to children.

(Photo credit: Hope for the City/Facebook)

Hope For The City has supplied more than nine million pounds of food to 748,769 individuals and 174,362 households, medical personnel, first responders and members of the senior community throughout the pandemic.

Additionally, they have created more than 375 pop-up government approved food banks to help with the tremendous and ongoing food needs throughout the valley.

For more information on how to donate and how to stream, visit www.hopeforthecity.tv and follow Hope For The City on Facebook and Instagram, use hashtag #HopeForTheCity

MEDIA: Media interested in attending and/or covering MUST contact Brooke Cashin at 702-433-4331 or bcashin@massmediacc.com with names, along with arrival time. Crews must be self-contained and observe all COVID-19 protocols. Behind the scenes footage of volunteers preparing for the drive-thru can be arranged.

