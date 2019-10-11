I-Team: Charges allege foreign funds funneled to 2 Nevada candidates

LAS VEGAS — Two foreign born men who donated to Nevada political candidates were indicted on federal campaign finance charges. Federal prosecutors say the indicted men were associates of Rudy Giuliani, and have ties to Ukraine.

The indictment says Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman funneled foreign money into U.S. campaigns and pro-Trump groups, and worked to influence the removal of a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The indictment lists donations by Fruman to two Nevada Republican candidates in fall, 2018.

Campaign finance records for then-gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt and then-lieutenant governor candidate Wes Duncan show maximum $10,000 donations by Fruman to each candidate. Federal prosecutors allege the money originated with a foreign power, possibly Russia.

The indictment also alleges the suspects tried to apply for a recreational marijuana license in Nevada and were hoping the donations would help their cause. They were not awarded the license.

A Laxalt spokesman denies Laxalt knew the man making the donation.

Duncan’s spokesman says Duncan refunded the contribution Thursday and had no idea the donor was acting unlawfully.