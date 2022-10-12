LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite a cheating scandal, an Alaskan brown bear known as 747 has won the annual Fat Bear Week challenge to become the fattest bruin at Alaska’s Katmai National Park, and possibly on earth.

Some of the largest brown bears in the world make their home in the national park and spend summer months at the Brooks River gorging on as much as 500 pounds of salmon each while preparing for winter hibernation. The bears pack on some serious poundage!

According to the National Park Service, the bears are matched in a March Madness-type competition and online visitors can vote on which bear should be crowned the winner. The week-long voting ended on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Brown bear 747 is estimated to weigh around 1,400 pounds. (Credit: Lian Law/National Park Service)

It was a tough competition between a female bear known as 901 who received 56,876 votes, and the 2022 champ, 747, who received 68,105 votes. At one point, 747 almost lost to a smaller bear named Holly who had an unusually high number of votes, but it was discovered there had been voting fraud.

After the less chunky bears failed to capture enough votes to move on, it came down to 747 and 901 as the final two.

“It appears someone has decided to spam the Fat Bear Week poll, but fortunately it is easy for us to tell which votes are fraudulent. We have discarded the fake votes,” tweeted Katmai National Park on Sunday.

This is the second win for 747. He previously won Fat Bear Week in 2020 and obviously had the fishing skills and appetite to do it again. His biography describes him as “very fat with a low-hanging belly.”

This was the eighth annual online poll. If you would like to know more about the chunky contestants or take a look at the Hall of Champions, click here. Then in Oct. 2023, be prepared to pick your favorite pudgy bear. You can always check on what the Katmai bears are doing with this online live camera.