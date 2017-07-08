Champ Amanda Nunes hospitalized; UFC 213 main event scrapped

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 07: Amanda Nunes of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at the Park Theater on July 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been scratched from her title defense against Valentina Shevchenko after being hospitalized just a few hours before UFC 213.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the pay-per-view show’s main event was canceled Saturday.

The UFC didn’t immediately reveal why Nunes was hospitalized.

Nunes (14-4) claimed the 135-pound title from Miesha Tate last July. After Nunes stopped Ronda Rousey in December, she was scheduled to make her second title defense in a rematch with Shevchenko (14-2).

Instead, for the second straight year, the UFC has been forced to cancel the main event of its annual International Fight Week show at late notice.

Last July, Jon Jones was removed from his bout against Daniel Cormier three days before for violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy.