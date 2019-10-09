Ceremony held to remember victims of domestic violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday, Oct. 8, victims who lost their lives due to deadly domestic violence incidents were remembered at a ceremony hosted by Metro Police and the Southern Nevada Domestic Violence Task Force.

“I always get emotional when I come to this ceremony, because we’re putting more people who lost their lives to domestic violence on these plaques,” aid Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, Metro Police. “But it’s always a great honor as I know the community, advocates, etc. have worked so tirelessly to make sure we continue to reduce the number of individuals that we have to put their names on this plaque.”

Tuesday at the annual ceremony, 34 victims plaques were added to the wall of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center. The 35th plaque represents the unknown victims.

