‘Cereal Killerz Kitchen’ and Blooming Buns ‘Bakehouse’ are 2 new businesses offering sweet treats in the northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the northwest part of the valley, two new businesses are bringing yummy treats to the area. Cereal Killerz Kitchen and Blooming Buns Bakehouse both have something sweet and good to eat.

Cereal Killerz Kitchen is a black owned business that offers more than 100 kinds of cereal, 10 different milks, and many toppings. The cereals are also combined into iced coffees and milkshakes.

You can visit Cereal Killerz Kitchen Monday through Friday starting at 10 a.m.

Blooming Buns Bakehouse took over the spot for the former Retro Bakery. Many have raved about their cookie buns and brionuts, which is a mix between donuts with a brioche base.

Blooming Buns Bakehous also opens daily at 10 a.m.