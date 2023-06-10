LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A road in the central Las Vegas valley is closed in both directions after a crash that left one person hospitalized, police said.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a crash in the 2800 block of East Charleston Boulevard near Eastern Avenue.

Police said that one person was taken to a local hospital with “unknown injuries.”

According to RTC Southern Nevada, all eastbound lanes are closed after 28th Street and all westbound lanes are closed from 30th Street to 28th Street as of 1:50 p.m.