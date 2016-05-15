Centennial defeats Bishop Gorman 8-4 in championship game

The road to state finals is grinding, grueling, and often unforgiving as Centennial and Bishop Gorman are two proud programs in the Sunset Championship game.

“It’s the greatest feeling of my life,” Centennial’s Kyle Horton said. “Especially from struggling all game to that last at bat. Getting that game winning hit was awesome. Greatest experience of my life right there.”

Horton delivered the game-winning RBI single.

Centennial’s Jake Rogers was on the mound and collected the final out. The bulldogs knocked off #1 seed Gaels 8-4 Saturday. 

