Celebrating the Decades: Sports in the 1990’s, UNLV National Champs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 1990’s in Las Vegas were a trans-formative time. UNLV Basketball dominated the news with the Runnin’ Rebels win over Duke in the National Championship. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now takes a look at the decade in sports.

The career of Mike Tyson took an unfortunate turn with the infamous “Ear Bite Fight” against Evander Holyufield in 1997. Thunder Hockey ruled the ice of the Thomas and Mack making the IHL playoffs 5 of their 6 years in Las Vegas.

Three professional athletes from Las Vegas had remarkable careers throughout the 90’s. Baseball’s Greg Maddux, the NFL’s Randall Cunningham and tennis pro Andre Agassi reached the top of their careers in the 90’s.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway was built and held it’s first NASCAR Cup race in 1998 and Tiger Woods won his first PGA Tournament in Las Vegas in 1996.

A busy decade indeed!