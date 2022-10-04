LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, and 8 News Now celebrated with The Limelight Kitchen in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

The women-owned operation is a ghost kitchen based out of Squeeze in Henderson, and they showed off their modern twist on an old favorite and Mexican cuisine staple, giving out some secrets to the trade.

“One of the best things to making a really good taco is two tortillas, you need it so it doesn’t bleed on through,” said Frankie Ratheal. “Being creative, cutting up fruit, cutting up different things.”

“Right now, Limelight Kitchen is bringing a fresh take to Mexican cuisine, we create all our own sauces, we use all the freshest ingredients, just being creative,” Ratheal added.

They also have drinks to pair, including mimosas, palomas, and micheladas.

“It makes everything much better, alcohol is the best, it’s Vegas, it’s never too early to drink,” Ratheal said.

The restaurant has something for everyone, including meatless and healthier taco options.

“Limelight is trying to create good things for vegan people, people who eat meat, we have really great ingredients,” she said. “We have a chili lime tofu and a mushroom asada… rice and beans, vegetarian or vegan nachos.”

They also walked 8 News Now through ways to make your own tacos at home, topped with homemade salsa.

“It’s pretty easy to make your own salsa, you can also make your own pico de gallo… which is just tomato, cilantro, jalapeños, and red onions, you can blend those up and make salsa as well,” Ratheal said.

In addition to a fantastic menu, The Limelight Kitchen does parties and special events. You can find out more on their website and on their Instagram page.