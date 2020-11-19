CDC urges Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving as US hits grim milestone

A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight as a map depicting the spread of COVID-19 is displayed on a monitor after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday “strongly” recommended Americans to not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday due to the number of surging coronavirus cases around the country.

During a news briefing, the CDC said the virus has become substantially worse. According to data from Johns Hopkins, the confirmed U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world and there were 170,100 new cases reported on Wednesday.

“Right now especially as we’re seeing exponential growth in cases and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time,” said Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager.

The CDC expects new deaths to increase over the next four weeks to be between 278,000 to 296,000 deaths by the week ending Dec. 12.

(The map of a U.S. county map, shows the 7-day rolling average for reported COVID-19 new cases per capita. This map will update automatically each day. Source: Johns Hopkins University.)

Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said even small gatherings can pose a risk when one travels.

“Anyone who has not lived in your household for the last 14 days should not be considered a member of your household,” he said.

The CDC is concerned about people traveling through transportation hubs and advises if one must travel to do so as safely as possible.