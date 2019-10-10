CDC says United States reaching record number of STD cases, Nevada ranks 1st for primary and secondary syphilis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three sexually transmitted diseases surge for the fifth straight year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. is reaching a record number of cases.

The CDC’s numbers include a break down of each state, including Nevada. The agency’s study shows Nevada is reflecting the trend.

According to the report, for the second year in a row, Nevada ranks first in rates of primary and secondary syphilis.

“Obviously, as a state, you would not want to have those kinds of numbers, right,” asked Barry Williams, a Las Vegas resident.

“It’s just horrible, but what do we do about it,” Mindy a Las Vegas resident, asked.

That’s a big question for people who have learned the state’s 2018 STD stats.

“Obviously, it’s a concern, and obviously, whatever we’re doing is not enough,” Mindy said.

“We are reflecting the national increases across the board in chlamydia, and gonorrhea, syphilis, and congenital syphilis,” said Kimberly Hertin, disease surveillance supervisor at the Southern Nevada Health District.

The CDC reports nearly $1.8 million cases of chlamydia reported last year, which is the most ever for that infection. Gonorrhea and syphilis cases are also rising to the highest number reported in roughly 30 years.

“We, like the rest of the nation, are working hard to kind of get those people treated and get those partners taken care of,” Hertin said.

According to Hertin, increasing access to testing remains is a priority.

Along with syphilis, data shows Nevada ranking second in rates of congenital syphilis, a disease passed from an infected mother to her baby during pregnancy.

The state does not make the top ten for chlamydia or gonorrhea. But speculation remains on possible reasons for the STD increase

“We know that some of it could be attributed to more access to care and more testing,” Hertin said.

Others blame accessibility for sexual encounters via apps or not taking the necessary precautions.

“This is all part of your health, and this is something you should be talking to your partner about; period,” Amana said.

In Nevada, pregnant women are required to test for syphilis during the first and third trimester.