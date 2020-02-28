CCSD works with SNHD to spread Coronavirus preventative message; parents should keep sick children home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has a message for parents: If your children are sick, let them stay home. The school district released the following statement in regards to the precautions its taking with the Coronavirus on its Facebook page Thursday evening.

“The Clark County School District is aware of the recent news coverage regarding novel Coronavirus. CCSD has collaborated with The Southern Nevada Health District to provide the attached community flyer. As we always do, with any illness, we ask parents not to send students to school if they may be sick. Keeping your sick child home will be a great benefit for the health and wellness of students and staff.

CCSD uses cleaning products year-round that are suitable for disinfecting and wiping down all common areas to stop the spread of germs.”