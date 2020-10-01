CCSD warns of phishing calls

Unknown number calling in the middle of the night. Phone call from stranger. Person holding mobile and smartphone home late.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has a warning about phishing calls coming in to residents in the Las Vegas valley.

The district released the following statement:

“The Clark County School District (CCSD) has received reports of some individuals receiving phishing phone calls by numbers that appear to be connected to CCSD. These calls are not being made by CCSD schools and appear to be a third-party spoofing caller ID and using robocalls to attempt to phish and demand payment. Please know that CCSD would not demand payment by phone.

CCSD is aware of the matter and is investigating. If you receive such a phone call, please disregard it.”

Voice phishing or vishing is the use of fraudulent phone calls to trick people into giving money or revealing personal information. It’s a new name for telephone scams.