CCSD updates times, locations of food distribution sites due to in-person learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Getting a lot of Clark County School District students back into the classroom is causing some changes for CCSD’s food distribution.

On Monday, CCSD stopped giving the food out in the parking lots of elementary schools. Students who are doing in-person learning on their assigned days will now have the option to receive breakfast and lunch meals at their school location during the school day.

However, for one family, the new changes are already causing a headache.

“That little bit of food that they get during the week and the extra food they get during the weekend really does make a difference for us families who really struggle month to month with food,” said Linda Myers, a concerned parent.

Food distribution sites will be available for all children ages 2-18 years of age Monday-Friday, except on holidays. Pick-up will be in the parking lots of middle schools at 11 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in high school parking lots.