AUSTIN (CNN) -- Texas police arrested a homeless man who threatened to shoot 'rich kids' who attend the University of Texas. Dakota Blakely was arrested at Dell Seton near UT Monday for an assault. But according to police, while Blakely was processed, he began to express threats towards students.

According to court documents, Blakely repeatedly told the threats to a nurse at the university. He also threatened the responding officer, the reports said.