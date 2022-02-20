CCSD teacher brutally attacked by student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This is the first time 8 News Now is directly hearing from a CCSD teacher about being assaulted. The assault happened the same day as a school board meeting on school violence took place, just this past week.

While she didn’t want to give her name or the middle school she works at, the teacher said she is now contemplating whether teaching within the district is something she wants to continue, as she is a first-year teacher.

The incident happened during first period on Friday, when an apparent fight broke out between two girls. When the teacher tried to stop it, she ended up getting attacked in the process. The teacher said she was punched several times with her hair pulled and tackled.

Now, she is left wondering what her next move will be, as she’s never experienced anything like this before.

As for the students involved, both were suspended. The teacher said faculty had her fill out a report, but she still ended up working the rest of the day. When she came to, it was her other students surrounding her asking if she was ok.

In the numbers obtained from CCSD, it shows that there were over 5,300 cases of violence were reported this school year alone.