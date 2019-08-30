CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara talks about process of reaching deal with CCEA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bargaining teams for the Clark County School District and Clark County Education Association tentatively agreed to contract terms Wednesday to avoid a strike on Sept. 10, but the district says the deal will result in financial implications for years to come.

The district funded the deal through interest earnings, freezing central office jobs the last 14 months and reallocating some positions from the district operating budget to state and federal grants. The next step now is to finalize the agreement.

CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara was a pivotal player during the negotiations. 8 News NOW Anchor Brian Loftus talked to him about the process of reaching a deal.