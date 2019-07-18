CCSD Supt. Dr. Jara meets with principals to discuss dean situation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCSD principals had a closed-door meeting, discussing the dramatic situation surrounding the dean positions. Last month, Jara immediately cut 170 dean positions to save the disctrict $17 million, but principals and others, including parents, are fighting to keep them.

The meeting started around 3 p.m. inside CCSD’s office building on Sahara near Decatur. A total of 12 principals attended the talk with Dr. Jara about restoring the dean positions. This comes nearly a week after the board of trustees public meeting regarding the dean eliminations.

No action was taken that night, but Jara did agree to schedule a discussion with principals to reevaluate his decision.

David Wilson, the principal at Eldorado High School, spoke with 8 News NOW before the meeting. He says many principals set their budgets and have money to restore the dean positions without making cuts to the classrooms. But in that same sentiment, some do not.

The principals are asking Jara for permission to allow schools to transfer attrition dollars to other schools who need help paying the deans’ salaries.

“We have the money already built in to fund these positions,” Wilson said. “We just need the positions restored, and we’re willing to give some of the monies that we do have to our schools that don’t have as much money, so they can restore their positions as well.”

The deans have been in limbo since Dr. Jara made the elimination announcement via a video message last month. The administrators union filed a lawsuit, and a judge placed a temporary restraining order stopping the district from enforcing the decision and reassigning deans to teacher roles. That lawsuit is ongoing at the moment.

On Thursday, Dr. Jara is scheduled to meet with roughly a dozen educators in the morning to talk about budgetary options to save the dean positions.