CCSD students prepare for online learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, distance learning is supposed to start on Monday. Right now, the public, k-12 schools, teachers parents and students still have questions about how that’s all going to work.

The idea is for students to learn at home from their own living room, but not everyone has a computer or access to the internet.

One teacher told 8 News Now Reporter, Hector Mejia, through a text message that she and others are getting no guidance from the Clark County School District.

Virtual learning is supposed to start next week.

Many students are using Google classroom right now to continue their studies. CCSD has educational links on its website, but those are not required.

Teachers we talked with say there is no clarity from the district regarding distance learning.

They don’t know how they’ll be able to reach every student, particularly students who do not have access to technology.

For students who cannot access online resources, the district says there are paper assignments ready for pickup at all food distribution sites.

8 News Now reached out to both CCSD and the State Superintendent’s Office. We will let you know as soon as they have a response to this matter.