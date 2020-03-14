CCSD: Short-term closure ‘not ruled out’, schools remain open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a statement on Friday, Clark County School District Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara said schools will remain open for now and that a short-term closure has not been ruled out but will depend on recommendations from health experts and that an update would be expected by Monday.

Jara addressed potential school closures saying the notice would be communicated on the district’s website and parents would be notified “at least 24 hours” before via ParentLink and by CCSD staff via email.

Dr. Jara’s full statement can be viewed here: