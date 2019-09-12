CCSD school board to vote on new teachers’ contract

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School Distict teachers should officially get their long-promised new contracts Thusday after months of debates and the threat of a strike. School board members are expected to vote on the deal between the district and the teachers’ union.

The union signed the agreement on Tuesday, the same day teachers had planned to go on strick.

CCSD’s tentative deal agreed to add $23 million to the budget for teacher pay. It covers four key issues: A 3% raise for all employees, 2% increase for additional time in the district, column advancement pay and better health benefits.

Once approved, all teachers will get back pay to the beginning of this year’s contract. It’s a big win for the teachers’ union CCEA. In May, members voted by a 78% margin to authorize a strike.

CCSD trustees vote at 5 p.m. inside their boardroom on Flamingo Road near McLeod Drive.