LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anticipation, fear, anxiety and excitement: they’re feelings circulating throughout the Clark County School District (CCSD) community. This comes as parents and the first group of students get ready to go back to school.

It’s been a long time coming, and 8 News Now is here to help and break down everything you need to know about sending your kids back to campus.

For the Return to School special, watch the video above.