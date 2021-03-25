CCSD police chowing on waffles to raise money for K9 unit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s International Waffle Day and what better way to celebrate than eating a delicious waffle with your favorite topping and raise some money at the same time.

Although Belgium is famous for its waffles, Sweden is where Waffle Day originated.

A Las Vegas business, Tiabi Coffee, is hosting a waffle eating contest to raise much needed funds for the Clark County School District Police Department’s K-9 team. The team currently have four dogs and is adding two more.

A group of CCSD police officers will compete at 9 a.m. to raise money to pay for training, equipment, and vet bills.

Anyone is welcome to come and cheer on the officers. Also, the restaurant is offering a buy one, get one free waffle deal all day.

Last year, Tiabi Coffee donated waffles to first responders and wanted to keep up the tradition of giving by doing something this year.