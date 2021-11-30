CCSD police arrest suspect accused of throwing boulders at moving vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police Department happened to be at the right place at the right time after several cars were damaged in the east part of the valley.

Traffic officers were conducting enforcement near Liberty High School and Schorr Elementary when a passerby flagged them down after noticing a boulder had been through at their moving vehicle.

Once officers arrived they noticed several large boulders in the roadway and a person actively throwing boulders at vehicles.

Courtesy: CCSD Police

According to a CCSD police Facebook post, the suspect involved in throwing the boulders was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police also say the suspect told them he was actively trying to slow people down.

If you have a traffic complaint you can send an email about the issue to CCSDPDTraffic@NV.CCSD.Net.