Las Vegas (KLAS)— Parents of students in the Clark County School district are concerned with violence in schools.

School officials met to discuss possible solutions to this problem, and according to a school safety advisory committee’s report, they are recommending things like:

Improving security cameras or installing security access doors at schools.

Increasing school police staff.

Crisis response training.

Mandatory reporting of every CCSD firearm incident.

Creating eight k-9 units trained in firearm detection.

Robert Diaz, a CCSD parent is very concerned with school safety, he told 8 News Now, “it worries me like there is no tomorrow. My son is autistic and is not verbal. What’s going to happen? Is he going to get a bruise and someone is going to hide it?”

CCSD did not want to comment on Thursday’s meeting stating more information would be released at that time.