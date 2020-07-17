CCSD online survey seeks parent’s input on students returning to school, deadline is today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today’s the deadline for parents to fill out a back-to-school survey. It’s online on CCSD’s website ccsd.net. The district says it’s trying to get a better idea of what its students’ needs will be in the Fall.

We’re talking about transportation, access to technology, and which one of three learning groups parents prefer.

The fall semester is starting off with a hybrid model. Two options offer a mix of online and in-person education. The third offers online learning five days a week.

CCSD encourages parents/guardians to fill out our survey until July 17 at https://t.co/PhjIRb4UDa. Your child’s principal is currently planning for the upcoming school year and needs to know important information such as preferred cohorts and technology and transportation needs. pic.twitter.com/xesVe02jQO — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) July 14, 2020

No need to worry about making a decision right now, though. The district says final cohort selection will be made by the school.

Yesterday, Kimberly Kenner, the mother of an incoming high school senior shared her thoughts about the District and its reopening plans.

“The concern is the powers that be that control out school and the decisions they make for our children don’t even, they’re not even on the same page. That’s my first concern. Secondly is the teacher’s union does not want their teachers back in school,” said Kimberly Kenner, CCSD parent.

8 News NOW’s Hector Mejia spoke with other parents online.

One mother shared she is going to homeschool her children from now on. Another parent said she’s not a fan of distance learning since she works full-time.

The board is having another special meeting on its reopening plans Tuesday evening.

School is supposed to start next month with classes scheduled to resume August 24.