CCSD launches COVID-19 dashboard ahead of vote on hybrid education plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has launched a COVID-19 dashboard on its website to help inform parents and staff on COVID-19 cases. The dashboard identifies which schools and work locations have had — or currently — have positive COVID-19 cases.

The cases displayed on the dashboard are cumulative cases that have been tracked since March 16, 2020 for staff and students. The data in the dashboard is from internally confirmed and self-reported cases and will not make a distinction between students who are in a face-to-face or distance learning plan.

According to the dashboard, there are a total of 613 positive COVID-19 cases in the district. There have been 308 positive cases among staff, 210 among students and 95 among the central staff. Those cases have been at 250 at elementary schools, 118 middle schools, 153 high schools, 87 in the central office and 10 at alternative sites. The cases are also broken down by zip codes and can be viewed on a map of the Las Vegas valley.

The dashboard was launched as the district prepares to consider having students return to the classroom.

On Monday, CCSD released a plan for transitioning students to a hybrid educational model that would consist of face-to-face instruction for two days and three days of distance education for students each week. There would also be an option for parents who want their students to continue with full-time distance learning.

The CCSD Board of Trustees will consider the hybrid plan at its Nov. 12 meeting.