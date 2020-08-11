CCSD: Java with Jara virtual town hall streamed live at 4:30 p.m

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Java with Jara virtual town hall, ‘Reconnecting with Our Students’ will be streamed live on Aug. 11 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. here on the 8 News NOW website and Facebook page.

Join Clark County School District and Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara for the teleconference, hosted by the Board of Trustees member Deanna L. Wright.

Participants can submit questions in advance by emailing engageccsd@nv.ccsd.net, or can ask questions during the call.

To join the conversation, dial 877-229-8493 (Pin: 119398) at the time of the event or stream it online at ccsd.net.