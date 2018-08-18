CCSD Fine Arts Program leads the nation

In our back to school week “What’s Cool at School” we focus on something Clark County School District is doing very well – their Fine Arts program – which is considered one of the best in the nation.

Of the five largest school districts in the nation, CCSD is the only district that requires all elementary students to receive music instruction from a certified music teacher.

And at 8 News Now, we have seen and heard that success, from teachers and students at schools across the Valley featured in our “What’s Cool at School segment.

8 News NOW listened to students jamming at an after-school music program called Rock 4 Change LV at Advanced Technologies Academy. We watched the Cadwallader Middle School Band perform before a packed gymnasium at their annual Spring show. We enjoyed listening to the pitch perfect voices in the Choir at Don and Dee Snyder Elementary.

For the 19th consecutive year, CCSD’s Music Education program has been honored as one of the best communities for music education.

As Evan Billings, the Music Specialist at Snyder Elem. said, “My goal is to get every kid involved in band, orchestra, choir, mariachi, or guitar.”

CCSD also has the largest Mariachi program in the nation, and the district’s musical ensembles have been selected to perform in every national music conference throughout the country.

Through our “Cool at School” segment we also enjoyed the talented Las Vegas Academy of Arts Jazz program – with a sound that you need to hear, to believe!

LVA’s Jazz program has won 12 Grammy Awards.

That is more than any other high school in the country.

We had a front row seat when a dozen CCSD high school jazz bands, came together at UNLV, for the first local version of the long running “Essentially Ellington” Festival celebrating the music of the legendary Duke Ellington.

Dave Loeb, Director of UNLV Jazz Studies said during the concert, “Hearing these students perform – it’s my favorite thing in the world!”

In addition to music, we see it with programs in Dance, Visual Arts, and Theater….such as Del Sol’s recent presentation of “The Addams Family.”

One last example: through their CCSD Fine Arts program, the Green Valley High School madrigal singers took the stage with The Rolling Stones at T-Mobile Arena!

One of the best Fine Arts programs in the entire nation, with one of the best rock n’ roll bands of all time, that is what’s cool at school!