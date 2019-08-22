Former CCSD employee arrested for allegedly trying to sexually exploit minors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Clark County School District employee has been arrested for allegedly trying to exploit youth sexually. Sean David Rix, 53, is charged with two counts of Attempted Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Detectives within the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have been working undercover for the past several months targeting individuals who are using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation, as a result of the most recent operation, Rix, who lives in Las Vegas, was arrested.

Rix was taken into custody Metro Police for the warrants issued by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Rix, who was employed by the Clark County School District at the time of his arrest, was transferred into the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on Aug. 21.

No other details were released.

According to CCSD, Rix was hired to be a teacher at Valley High School on July 31. His last day of work was Aug. 6. School started on Aug. 12.