CCSD developing reimbursement plan after canceling student travel over coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All out-of-state and international trips through the Clark County School District are currently canceled due to the coronavirus, and the district is working to reimburse families.

Some parents were left fuming after the decision to cancel student travel was made.

“It’s tragic that the district is making this decision arbitrarily for them, and the parents. The parents have a right and a say in what their child can do,” said Heather Watterlond, past booster president for the Sound of Liberty band and color guard. “As a parent, I would never send my child knowingly to something that would truly put them in harm’s way. I feel like the district is overstepping that parental boundary.”

Some of these trips cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, forcing families to save up.

“We had to have a family meeting saying, ‘You know we may have to cut this out, ‘we maybe can’t fund this this year,” said parent Carol Suttibugha.

Now, parents don’t know if they’ll get that money back.

CCSD said it’s developing a refund process with vendors, who said they’ve been responsive given the circumstances. The district is also working with federally elected representatives on a potential reimbursement program.

“We have trouble paying our teachers; we have trouble getting supplies and things we need on campus. How are they going to reimburse what’s probably going to be millions of dollars?” questioned Suttibugha.

These restrictions also apply to district-sponsored employee travel and out-of-state student athletic events.

CCSC said this will be reviewed daily and could change based off or recommendations by health officials.

We reached out to the district for more information on the list of vendors involved, as well as the federally elected officials they’re working with. We have yet to hear back.